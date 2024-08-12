Devils Re-Sign Forward to One-Year Deal
The New Jersey Devils continued their offseason roster overhaul as the team's training camp approaches. They have had one of the busiest and most impressive summers already, making several big swings to address multiple needs and return to the postseason. Two of their biggest moves brought Jacob Markstrom to be their starting goaltender and Brett Pesce to bolster the blue-line.
The Devils are tidying up their roster at this point, and they made an important depth signing as a part of that work. The team announced they re-signed RFA forward Nolan Foote to a one-year contract. The 23 year old's newest deal is two-way and will earn him $825,000 at the NHL level and $150,000 at the AHL level. The contract also includes a guaranteed amount of $200,000 for the season. The Devils announced the news via press release and on their social media.
Foote is hoping to make the jump full-time to the NHL in 2024. The 6'4 winger was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2019 NHL Draft, he was traded to the Devils in 2020 and has been with the organization since.
He's played only 23 career NHL games in his young career. He's collected six goals and eight points over those games however, showing off a nice scoring touch.
The majority of Foote's professional career has been played in the AHL. Since the 2020-2021 season, he's played in 138 AHL games and been very productive. He's posted 44 goals and 90 points in that span, including a 20-goal season in 2022-2023.
Last year was a difficult season for Foote. A lower-back injury hampered him the entire season and limited him to just eight games at both the AHL and NHL levels. He managed to register four goals and five total points in those games. Hopefully Foote is fully healthy in 2024-2025 and given a fair shake at sticking in the Devils' lineup.
Foote comes from a hockey lineage. His father Adam is one of the great defensemen in league history. He was a two-time Stanley Cup winner and played over 1,100 games in the NHL. Nolan's brother Cal also played in the NHL, but is currently on an indefinite leave of absence.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!