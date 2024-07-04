Maple Leafs Defenseman Leaves NHL for Russia
After Eight seasons in the NHL with three different teams, 32-year-old defenseman Nikita Zaitsev is heading back to his native Russia. According to Chris Johnston of the Athletic, Zaitsev signed a four-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL.
Before signing as a free agent with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016, Zaitsev played seven seasons in the KHL—four with Sibir Novosibirsk and three with CSKA Moscow. Zaitsev played three years on the Maple Leafs blue line, appearing in 223 games.
In his first year with the Maple Leafs, Zaitsev scored a career-high 36 points, with 32 of them being assists. That year helped cement him as a solid puck-moving blue liner, but those numbers were never quite matched.
The highest point total Zaitsev would reach following his rookie campaign was 17 in 2020-21.
Ahead of the 2019-20 season, the Maple Leafs traded Zaitsev to the Ottawa Senators, where he played 203 games over the next four years. The trade featured four other NHL players, including Cody Ceci, who was the main player heading to Toronto.
During the 2022-23 season, the Senators dealt Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks, who may very well be his final NHL team. Returning to the NHL would be a long shot at his age and the contract he signed in Russia.
In 482 career games, Zaitsev scored 22 goals and 96 assists for 118 total points and only made the playoffs three times, all in Toronto. The Maple Leafs never made it out of the first round during those runs.
Zaitsev will return to a league where he saw much more success on the ice. In his last two years in the KHL, he scored 32 and 26 points, respectively. In his final KHL season with CSKA Moscow, Zaitsev appeared in 20 postseason games and scored 13 points. Moscow lost in the Gagarin Cup Final to Metallurg Magnitogorsk.
