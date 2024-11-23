Potential Landing Spots for Ducks Superstar Forward
After 19 games the Anaheim Ducks are 8-8-3, which doesn’t seem terrible, but there are next to no expectations for them to get better and rise in the standings. With a slide anticipated from the Ducks, a number of players are sure to find new homes before the trade deadline.
23-year-old Trevor Zegras has led trade discussions for the Ducks for about a year now, and it’s clear something’s got to give this season. Once one of the brightest young stars in the NHL with a big future ahead of him, Zegras has seen his play diminish and he seems to be losing the passion.
If anyone in the NHL is in desperate need of a change of scenery, it’s Zegras. Which teams would not only make sense for him, but also replenish the joy in the game for the skilled forward?
Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights are routinely making big moves around the trade deadline, so why wouldn’t they have an interest in Zegras? They’re one of the top teams in the NHL right now and surely have aspirations of returning to the Stanley Cup Final. That should be more than enough to rekindle Zegras’ passion.
The Golden Knights are a strong team from top to bottom, but they aren’t afraid to make the tough moves if it means a better chance at winning. Zegras would likely play a middle-six winger role, but that’s a great spot for him to find what made him one of the most electric players just two years ago.
Washington Capitals
With Alex Ovechkin suffering a fractured fibula, the Washington Capitals suddenly need a top-line left winger for the next four to six weeks. Not only would Zegras fill-in nicely on the first line, but he could also easily slide to a middle-six role when Ovechkin returns.
More than just finding an Ovechkin replacement, the Capitals are off to one of the hottest and most surprising starts in the NHL this year. With a 13-5-1 record, the Capitals are right near the top of the Eastern Conference and could easily be buyers at the deadline.
Getting a young face like Zegras would not only bolster their lineup in the short-term, but if he gets back to his usual self, he can be a key for Washington’s future.
Florida Panthers
If there’s one way to rekindle the passion for the game, it’s playing with the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Since winning the Cup, the Panthers haven’t done much to add to their roster. A few big-time names have left, but not many have come aboard.
With plenty of room to adjust the lineup, Zegras could fit right in as a top winger in Florida. The Panthers are doing just fine in the standings, but have what it takes to become buyers at the deadline and battle to defend their championship.
Regardless of what happens, Zegras needs a fresh start and the Ducks should be able to get a decent return based on the expectations alone. There is likely going to be a ton of attention turned to Anaheim, and Zegras will be a top name to watch.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!