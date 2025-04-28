Penguins HC Fired for Non-Negotiable Demands
The Pittsburgh Penguins fired head coach Mike Sullivan after nearly a decade behind the bench. Sullivan exits the club as the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL and the winningest head coach in organization history.
Over the past few seasons however, the reputation of the Penguins' head coach outperformed his team's on the ice performance. The team missed the postseason three consecutive years and hadn't won a playoff series in seven seasons. Since the team's last Stanley Cup victory in 2017, the team had won one playoff series.
So, when Sullivan reportedly submitted a list of demands, the Penguins showed him the door. According to 93.7 The Fan radio host Adam Crowley, things took a turn when Sullivan had a list of "non-negotiable demands" to Penguins General Manager Kyle Dubas and the team's ownership team, Fenway Sports Group (FSG). A source reached out to Crowley and fellow radio host Dorin Dickerson with the news shortly before the announcement of the firing.
"Team met w/ Sullivan yesterday," Crowley wrote via his X account. "Sullivan has a list of non-negotiable demands. Dubas and FSG said 'thanks, but no thanks."
The news of the firing comes after the organization recently affirmed its support of Sullivan in the role. It seemed like both sides wanted to keep working together despite the recent issues with the team, but Sullivan's dismissal showed that they were no longer on the same page.
If Crowley's sources were correct, it makes sense that they would move on. Sullivan is, understandably, a coach whose earned the right to make demands and speak his mind freely. That's what winning two Stanley Cups earns you in the NHL.
However, it doesn't mean the Penguins have to capitulate. They are a rebuilding organization, whether Sullivan or any one else wants to admit it. Dubas and FSG have tried to make it clear that they are focused on the future. and finding a new coach in line with that approach makes the most sense.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!