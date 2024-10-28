Golden Knights Winger Named First Star of Week
Vegas Golden Knights winger Mark Stone may have missed a lot of time over the past few years, but when he's on the ice, he's still just as good as he's always been.
Stone, who's now in his seventh season with the Knights, is one of the absolute best two-way forwards in the league. He scores at nearly a point-per-game rate, he's great in his own zone and he can play on both the power play and the penalty kill. Simply put, there's very few players who can match Stone's sheer versatility.
This season, he's already off to a torrid start. So much so that the NHL named Stone its first star of the week on Monday.
In three games last week, Stone recorded eight points (two goals, six assists) to now put him in the league lead for scoring. With numbers like that, it's unsurprising the Knights won all three games while scoring six or more goals each time.
Stone has always been a great player, but rarely has he had a stretch this dominant offensively. To do this in his age-32 season and after all the injuries he's dealt with is incredibly impressive.
Of course, the question now is whether or not the Knights captain can stay on the ice for the rest of the season. Over the past three seasons, Stone has played just 136 of a possible 246 regular season games, with his injuries all coming in the latter half of the season. Some observers have accused Stone and the team of "faking" his injuries to add more pieces at the trade deadline, but his durability remains a concern.
For now, though, the Winnipeg native is living the dream as the MVP of a cup-contending team.
