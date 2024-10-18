Avalanche Linked to Two Goalie Trades
The Colorado Avalanche have gotten off to one of the most shockingly bad starts to the 2024-25 NHL season. The high-flying Avalanche are one of three teams without a win and currently hold a 0-4-0 record.
The stars have been playing well for the Avalanche, but their goaltending has been the main reason for the early-season failures. Aleksandar Georigev leads the NHL in goals allowed with 17 in four games. With a brutal start between the pipes, the Avalanche might want to think about trading for a new starting goalie.
On the most recent episode of the 32 Thought Podcast, insider Elliotte Friedman brought up two names that might fit well in Colorado. San Jose Sharks goalie Mackenzie Blackwood and currently injured Anaheim Ducks netminder John Gibson.
Blackwood is in the final year of a two-year contract that earns him $2.35 million against the salary cap. He doesn’t move the needle as a true standout starting goalie in the NHL, but anything would be an improvement in the Mile High City at this point.
“I think they’ve looked into Blackwood before,” Friedman said. “He’s been on their radar.”
In 198 career games, Blackwood has a 75-82-24 record with a 3.08 goals against average and .904 save percentage. In two games this year, he’s 0-0-2 with seven goals allowed.
Blackwood had a 10-25-4 record with the Sharks last year, but they were by far the worst team in the NHL. Blackwood is better than what the Sharks’ season portrayed in 2023-24.
The Sharks can also afford to lose Blackwood if they please because they have arguably the NHL's best goalie prospect in their system. Yaroslav Askarov started the 2024-25 season in the American Hockey League and could find his way to the NHL before the end of the year.
As for Gibson, he’s been leading goalie trade rumors for a number of years now. The Ducks once again have low expectations for the season and Gibson has what it takes to lead a winning team.
Gibson is still recovering from an appendectomy but should be returning to the ice soon. Friedman prefaces the Gibson discussion by saying health needs to be healthy to be a force between the pipes.
“He has to stay healthy,” Friedman said. “He’s a good goalie and he could make a difference. But, he’s got to stay healthy.”
Gibson is a veteran of 477 games in the NHL, all with the Ducks. He and the team did well early in his career, but things have looked bleak since 2018.
Closing in on 200 wins, Gibson’s career record is 193-206-61 with a .910 save percentage and 2.90 goals against average. Heading into the final three years of his contract that makes him $6.4 million against the cap, Friedman believes that’s a movable deal.
“People aren’t going to be too afraid of that term,” Friedman said. “If he can play. He’s got to prove he can play.”
Friedman is convinced the Avalanche are taking a hard look at their goalie situation, and for good reason. Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, and Mikko Rantanen are all pulling their weight offensively. They just haven’t been able to get a save.
The Avalanche usually have what it takes to win the Stanley Cup, they won’t get anywhere near it if they don’t find useful goaltending.
