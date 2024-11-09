Former Tandem Face-Off in Senators, Bruins Matchup
When the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators square off, it won't just be a meeting of Atlantic Division foes vying for a better place in the standings. It will also be the first time that former teammates Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark square off since the Bruins traded Ullmark to Ottawa in the offseason.
Over the previous three seasons, the Bruins had one of the best tandems in the NHL with Swayman and Ullmark splitting the starts. Ullmark captured his only Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie while with the Bruins, and he wouldn't have done it without the support and complementary play of Swayman behind him. Speaking to NHL.com, Ullmark spoke about how special this return to Boston figures to be.
“It’s going to be fun," he said. "Interesting, a lot of emotions, but I feel that it’s going to be sort of a forever memory."
Swayman shared the sentiment when he spoke with the Bruins' media after a recent practice. It was evident how much of a bond the two goalies shared and that should be on display when they meet on the ice in their game.
"It still hasn't hit. It still feels like I have his presence around here and the traditions that we had still live on...we're brothers for life."
The duo backstopped one of the winningest stretches in Bruins' history. They combined for 160 out of the 163 victories Boston collected between 2021 and 2024, including the franchise's regular season win record in 2022-2023. That year the Bruins won 65 games, with Ullmark winning 40 and Swayman earning 24 of those victories.
With all of the success the two shared, they formed a friendship that goes well beyond the ice. At the end of Swayman's chat with the Boston media, he was asked the most important question of them all: will the two goalies and friends exchange the trademark bear hug they shared after each victory during their tenure in Boston?
"I guess you'll have to wait and see," Swayman said with a smile.
