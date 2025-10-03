Predicting Calder Trophy Candidates Ahead of Regular Season
Montreal Canadiens top prospect Ivan Demidov looks to be the leader of the pack in terms of the options to take the torch from 2024-25 Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson. In his limited showings this year and last, Demidov has provided fans with a glimpse of his fantastic edge work, elite instincts, and vision to create and extend plays that very few others would see.
Each year, a new crop of rookies comes into the league, and while some are expected to perform out of the gate, it doesn't always work that way. On the other hand, sometimes players come in and make a name for themselves, who nobody expected to.
In such a fast paced league, it's very unpredictable to determine who will be the next rookie to shock the NHL, and that is what makes it so intriguing to keep up with the sport and remain invested in respective teams, but also the league as whole.
Who Is Next?
Jimmy Snuggerud
Jimmy Snuggerud got into the NHL late last season, after a brilliant 51-point campaign across 40 NCAA games with the University of Minnesota, which he captained. In his brief time with the Blues, Snuggerud chipped in one goal and three assists in seven games, and in the playoffs, he added four points in seven games.
With a big offseason to shape up for the NHL schedule, and a first round exit vivid in his mind at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets in a game 7 4-3 double overtime elimination, Snuggerud and the Blues will be motivated to get back into the swing of things. Perhaps his cup of coffee in the NHL will allow him to thrive early on and develop into an important player from the outset.
Zayne Parekh
Zayne Parekh is another gifted offensive defenseman who is looking to join the Calgary Flames' blueline and give the Flames a weapon that could develop into a mainstay on their top power play unit for many years.
Parekh played one game with the Flames to end the season in 2024-25, recording a goal, and he showed that the poise from the blueline that allowed him to thrive in junior was paying off in the NHL. The Nobleton, Ontario native accumulated 240 points, including 87 goals through 177 OHL games, showing that he should be paid close attention to in pre-game planning sessions when Calgary is the opponent.
Matthew Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer had an injury-shortened draft year, so it's a little tougher to imagine that he cracks the New York Islanders roster directly out of camp; however, there have been crazier things that have happened. The first overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft is full of poise and confidence, and the Islanders could use a top defender with Noah Dobson out of the picture, off to new pastures in Montreal.
Schaefer played just 17 games in the OHL in 2024-25 and managed 22 points, proving that his all-around game, especially scoring and skating are huge positives, despite limited time. There are few times where a player has played so little time, but feels like they could be an option in the world's top league regardless of that. Schaefer could be a rare one.
It's The NHL
The NHL is the hardest league to crack, and it is most certainly not a place to go if you need to further develop. Having said that, if the candidates above do make their respective teams, it will all be because they showed that the top league is another stepping stone, and they are eager to learn, intent on absorbing every lesson, and turning it into what could be the start of something very special.
The three players listed above, however, seem to have the right mindset and skills to back it all up, giving weight to the idea that they could stick around after final roster cuts are made.
