Recently Reinstated Coach Linked to Multiple Teams
Coaching changes have been a hot topic around the NHL to start the 2024-25 season, and the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers might be next on the hunt for new bench bosses. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde has been a popular candidate to lose his job, but Rangers bench boss Peter Laviolette is a surprising new possibility.
While the status of Lalonde and Laviolette are set for now, their seats are warming and the Red Wings and Rangers have been linked to an unexpected name available in the coaching market.
According to Responsible Gambler, the Red Wings and the Rangers have been linked to three-time Stanley Cup champion, the recently reinstated Joel Quenneville.
The NHL barred Quenneville from coaching in the league for over two years following an “inadequate response” to allegations of assault within the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks.
According to a source with rg.org, the Red Wings are in need of a spark and general manager Steve Yzerman isn’t afraid of bold moves.
“That’s the obvious move,” the source told RG. “With a guy like Quenneville itching to get back behind a bench, that could be the jolt the team needs.”
The Red Wings have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in eight straight seasons and were supposed to vie for a spot in 2024-25. Through 23 games, they hold a 10-11-2 record and started a crucial homestand on a losing note.
“Yzerman will have to do something soon to save this season.”
The Rangers on the other hand have been the center of attention since making a number of key players available for trade. They’re looking for a wakeup call of their own and a coaching change might be a new option on Broadway.
A different source with RG stated that Laviolette’s job is in jeopardy and Quenneville is on the Rangers’ radar.
“Laviolette doesn’t have long there,” the source said to RG. “I’m hearing Quenneville could be the guy there.”
Quenneville has one of the best resumes an NHL coach has ever seen. He’s second all-time in wins with 969, won the Jack Adams Award in 2000, and won the Stanley Cup three times in six seasons, solidifying the Blackhawks’ dynasty.
He’s been linked to teams before since his reinstatement, but no one has come calling yet. Teams are interested in Quenneville, but how much of a shadow will his previous actions cast on his career moving forward?
