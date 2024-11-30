Wild Goalie Earns Unique Achievement
Veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has been used mostly as the Minnesota Wild's backup goalie in the 2024-25 season, but he’s off to a great start. Through six games played this season, Fleury has a 5-0-1 record and is tied for the second-longest season-opening point streak in Wild franchise history at six games.
More than just a point streak, as Fleury stopped 20 of 22 in the Wild’s win over the Chicago Blackhawks, he notched his first win over the age of 40. Just a couple of days after hitting 40 years old, Fleury put himself in elite company with a rare and unique achievement.
Fleury became just the second goalie in NHL history to collect wins as a teenager and a 40-year-old. The only other netminder to do that was New Jersey Devils legend Martin Brodeur.
The Pittsburgh Penguins drafted Fleury No. 1 overall in 2003 and he played 21 games at the NHL level during the 2003-04 season, including 13 appearances while still 18 years of age. He lost his NHL debut but stopped 46 of 48 shots.
Fleury collected his first-ever win at the NHL level in his second start with a 31-save victory over the Detroit Red Wings. He was 18 years and 324 days old.
Over the next 21 seasons, Fleury would go on to pick up a 566-330-97 record in 1,031 games played. He stands second all-time in wins behind only Brodeur (691), and third all-time in games played by a goalie.
Brodeur played four games during the 1991-1992 season, a little before turning 20-years-old. In those four games, he picked up a pair of wins, his first coming against the Boston Bruins at 19 years and 325 days.
Fleury made it known that the 2024-25 season will be his last in the NHL and he is making it a memorable one, so far. He’s yet to lose in regulation and is earning rare achievements that may not be seen in the NHL again for quite some time.
