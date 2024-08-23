Report: Oilers Seeking Right-Handed Defenseman
The Edmonton Oilers have undergone a significant amount of change this summer. The latest moves left the team without two players the Oilers expected big seasons from and a hole in the lineup to still plug.
With Philip Broberg signing with the St. Louis Blues, the Oilers have a noticeable need for another defenseman who can play the right side. Luckily, there are several veteran right-handed defenders available. They have already shown interest in potentially reuniting with former blueliner Justin Schultz, which could solve their current issue. They could also target another puck moving defenseman on the market.
According to NHL insider and The Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, the Oilers are kicking the tires on multiple names on defense but singled out three options: Schultz, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Tyson Barrie.
Schultz was supposed to be a part of the new wave of the Edmonton Oilers. He was a second round pick of the Anaheim Ducks, but never signed with the organization and joined the Oilers after excelling at the collegiate level. He had three solid seasons to begin his career, struggled, was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, won two Stanley Cups, and has been known as a steady, offensive puck mover ever since. He's now 34 and mostly suited to lead a power play unit and play third pairing minutes. After the bitter end to his first tenure, he and the Oilers could attempt to rewrite history by reuniting this season.
Barrie and the Oilers would make for a reunion similar to Schultz. He played two and a half seasons in Edmonton, enjoying some success during his brief stint. He scored 48 points in 56 games with the Oilers in 2020-2021 season, followed that up with 41 points in 71 games, and then recorded 43 points in 63 games before being traded to the Nashville Predators during the 2022-2023 season. He's struggled mightily since arriving in Nashville and was even a healthy scratch for a majority of last year's campaign.
Shattenkirk provides another intriguing yet similar option for the Oilers. Originally drafted in the first round of the 2007 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, he's a Stanley Cup winner and veteran of seven organizations. At 35 years-old, he's ideally suited for a limited role on a bottom pairing, which could be exactly what Edmonton is seeking. Last year with the Boston Bruins, he skated in 61 games, scoring six goals and 24 points. The Bruins smartly reduced his ice time to around 15-16 minutes per game, which seemed to protect him from difficult matchups and maximize his skating legs.
