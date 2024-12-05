Report: Panthers Targeting Specific Position
The Florida Panthers entered the 2024-25 season as reigning Stanley Cup champions and are looking to defend their title as the team to beat in the NHL. Through 26 games, the Panthers are 15-9-2 and second in the Atlantic Division, but they’re close to taking over as the top team.
To maintain their level as a fierce squad in the NHL, the Panthers know they’ll need to add new faces to their lineup. On paper, the defenseman seems to be the Panthers’ weak spot, and they would agree.
According to Elliotte Friedman in a written 32 Thoughts, the Panthers are eventually going to bolster their blue line.
“The Panthers, re-establishing themselves as the team to beat, will look to add a right-shot defender at some point.”
Aaron Ekblad, Nate Schmidt, and Adam Boqvist currently hold down the right side of the Panthers’ blue line. Ekblad is a staple of the organization, but there are certainly better options to be had than Schmidt of Boqvist.
At 33 years old, Schmidt is in his 12th NHL season and first with the Panthers. He’s played 24 games this year with three goals and five assists for eight total points and a minus-two rating. He's also a left-shot defenseman being forced to play his off-side.
Boqvist is still a youngster at just 24 years old but is also in his first year in Florida. In 12 games he has four points (2G-2A) with a minus-4 rating. Both of his goals have come in the Panthers’ last two contests.
These aren’t terrible pieces to have in the lineup, but the Panthers might see them as replaceable. They’re cheap players with contracts that expire at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.
If the Panthers have their sights set on making another run to the Stanley Cup Final, they’ll want to add another name to their right side before the trade deadline passes.
