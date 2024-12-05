Ducks Star's Season Goes from Bad to Worse
Anaheim Ducks superstar forward Trevor Zegras has been dealt a tough hand since becoming one of the hottest youngsters in the NHL. Injuries and trade talks derailed the Ducks’ forward’s 2023-24 season, but this year doesn’t seem much better.
In 24 games played, Zegras has 10 total points (4G-6A) and has looked downright miserable in a Ducks uniform. Once one of the most electric and charismatic names in the league can barely crack a smile after scoring.
Zegras has said he is still “living the dream,” but a smile might not return to his face for a while. In the Ducks recent loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Zegras suffered a lower-body injury and needed help skating off the ice.
Early in the second period, Zegras fell awkwardly and immediately called for assistance from the bench. A couple of teammates and trainers helped Zegras off the ice and down the runway before the Ducks announced he would not be returning to the game.
The Ducks stated Zegras suffered a lower-body injury but have not given an update since.
Regardless of how uninterested Zegras has looked this season, his 10 points are well below his expectations. Even at just 23 years old, he seemed like one of the brightest stars in the game.
In his first two full seasons at the NHL level, Zegras put up over 60 points both times and seemed ready to take the next steps. In 2023-24, he appeared in only 31 games and scored 15 points.
Zegras has been a hot topic on the trade block since last season, and that speculation didn't die down this year. A change of scenery might wake up his production, but that all might be put on pause with this injury.
With a 10-11-3 record, the Ducks are still near the bottom of the NHL and things don’t seem to be looking up any time soon. Zegras' fall didn't look pretty, and it's very possible he's out long-term.
