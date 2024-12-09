Report: Rangers, Ducks Could Make Another Move
The New York Rangers have been catching a lot of attention over the last few weeks as their losing slump has extended to 2-7-0 in their last nine games. While struggling to make it to the win column, the Rangers have made it clear they are open for change.
Captain Jacob Trouba was the first shoe to drop when the Rangers traded him to the Anaheim Ducks. While there was plenty of drama and speculation around that deal and who the Rangers may be in talks with, it seems they might not be done talking with the Ducks.
According to Responsible Gambler, the Rangers and Ducks had discussed the idea of Frank Vatrano being part of the return for Trouba. Vatrano is a former Ranger, spending 22 regular season games there after the 2022 trade deadline.
Vatrano scored 13 points (8G-5A) with the Rangers before putting up another 13 (5G-8A) in 20 postseason games.
The Rangers had their sights on Vatrano but wanted to focus on one thing at a time, and dropping Trouba’s contract was their first priority.
RG believes the Rangers may “circle back” to discussion involving Vatrano, and possibly reignite a trade that was proposed ahead of last season’s deadline.
“Last year at the trade deadline, Ducks GM Pat Verbeek was in New York and spoke to Chris Drury about acquiring Frank Vatrano,” Jim Biringer writes. “The Rangers GM did not want to part with Kaapo Kakko. That tune has changed.”
A source with RG states that the Rangers certainly have their eye on Vatrano, and a deal could be done before the end of the year.
“Would not be shocked if he is with the New York Rangers by year-end.”
This season, the Rangers are a bit more willing to move on from key pieces to their lineup. It started with Trouba, Chris Kreider might be on the block, Kakko has emerged as an option, and quite a few more names might see their time in New York coming to an end.
