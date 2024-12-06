Golden Knights Captain Returns From Injury
The Vegas Golden Knights have managed to take the early lead in the Pacific Division without their captain available. Forward Mark Stone has been out for 14 of the team’s 27 games this season due to injury, and the Golden Knights have sorely missed their leader.
After a couple weeks out of the lineup, the Golden Knights are excited to have Stone back for their upcoming game against the Dallas Stars. He re-joined the team for practice over the last few days, but now he’s ready for game action.
His return should serve as a catalyst for Vegas to continue taking over the Pacific. Stone was arguably the team's top player for the first 13 games. He posted six goals and 15 assists for 21 points. It was an incredibly hot start for the 32-year-old winger, who now aims to return to that torrid pace.
In his absence, center Jack Eichel has stepped up admirably. He's emerged as an MVP candidate due to his elite production over the past few weeks. He leads the team and is top-10 in the league in scoring, with eight goals and 30 assists for 38 points.
Stone has been with the Golden Knights organization since the Ottawa Senators traded him to Vegas in a blockbuster trade just prior to the 2019 NHL Trade Deadline. Stone was in the middle of a career-best season, with 62 points in 59 games at the time of the trade.
In the years since, Stone's proven to be an irreplaceable presence on and off the ice and one of their most productive forwards. Last season, he played in 56 games, recording 16 goals and 37 assists to finish with his third 50+ point season with the Golden Knights.
When Stone returns for the Golden Knights, he should resume his usual top-six spot on the right wing. Vegas' power play, which already ranks sixth in the league with an over 26% success rate, should see even more success with their strong net-front presence back in the fold.
