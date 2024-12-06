Rangers Captain Held Out of Practice, Trade Coming?
The speculation surrounding the New York Rangers has been growing at an exponential rate. Since the team began this 4-6 stretch in their last 10 games, the calls have been consistent for change. And it seems the Rangers' front office is leading those calls to shake things up.
One of the Rangers consistently mentioned as a trade or waiver candidate is defenseman and captain Jacob Trouba. With the team floundering and not many options at their disposal, it seems that their captain is becoming the one to go. According to USA Today reporter Vince Mercogliano, the Rangers held Trouba out of their most recent practice under the guise of "roster management."
"Per league source, Jacob Trouba will not be skating with the #NYR for “roster management” purposes," he wrote via his X account. "Sounds like a ball is in the air, whether it be trade or possible waiving.
Roster management has become the go-to term for teams actively trying to shop a player. It's thrown around more and more as the trade deadline nears, mostly when teams will sit healthy players to make sure they stay that way before being traded. It's nothing new in the NHL, but the Rangers utilizing this tactic does seem to indicate that they are close to trading or waiving their captain.
Trouba is in the sixth year of a seven-year contract with the Rangers. The deal is a hefty one, with an annual salary of $8 million. At the time of the signing, it was an ambitious but understandable deal for a player they viewed as their long-term captain and defensive anchor.
Six years later, the circumstances on Broadway have changed significantly and he's now on the outs. The team is strapped for cap space and has two significant players in Igor Shesterkin and K'Andre Miller needing new contracts by next summer.
This is an ongoing story. The Breakaway On SI team will provide all updates and information as it's made available.
