Report: Penguins Forward Open to Moving
The Pittsburgh Penguins found themselves again caught up in some ridiculous trade chatter involving their captain. Sidney Crosby has consistently stated his commitment to the Penguins and had to do so again after a social media storm that surrounded the Carolina Hurricanes blockbuster move.
While Crosby isn’t going anywhere, that doesn’t mean the Penguins aren’t working on making moves. President and general manager Kyle Dubas is hunting for draft picks, prospects, and young players who can make quick impacts on the Penguins.
According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the Penguins are open for business, and that might include another key forward with a full no-move clause. Bryan Rust has a contract signed through the 2027-28 season, but there is a belief he would be willing to listen to his options, if presented to him.
“My understanding is, they still haven’t approached him about it, but he would be open to options if the Pittsburgh Penguins push that narrative, that they want to make a move,” Pagnotta said.
It’s unlikely the Penguins approach Rust about a move this season. He has the full no-move clause in his contract leaving a final decision up to him, and a recent report from RG noted that he is part of a small group of “untouchables.”
Starting with the 2025-26 season, however, Rust’s no-move disappears completely and the team can trade him without any sort of contractual obligation to ask. The Penguins would likely still try and do right by Rust and talk with him before making an official move, but the team is free to make moves as they see fit.
Teams across the league would certainly have an interest in Rust if the Penguins do decide to make that move.
“He’s a right-shot, he can play very well with top-tier athletes,” Pagnotta said. “He compliments guys like Geno [Evgeni Malkin] and Sid very well.”
Rust has played in 45 games this season with 19 goals and 20 assists for 39 total points. He’s routinely been a 20+ goal scorer for the Penguins and has what it takes to reach the 30-goal mark.
In 612 career games, Rust has 191 goals and 220 assists for 411 total points. A two-time Stanley Cup champion in Pittsburgh, he knows how to exceed in the playoffs and is itching for that level of competition again.
The Penguins are an extreme long shot to make the playoffs this season sitting in last place in the Metropolitan Division and 15th out of 16 teams in the Eastern Conference.
