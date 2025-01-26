Penguins Playoff Chances at All Time Low
The Pittsburgh Penguins entered the Christmas break as one of the hottest teams in the NHL. Riding a 9-3-1 stretch, the Penguins were briefly holding down a spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture and seemed ready for a return to the postseason.
Ever since returning from the break, however, the Penguins have gone ice cold. In their 15 games since Christmas, the Penguins are 4-8-3, and a recent loss to the Seattle Kraken has put them back in the basement of the Eastern Conference.
With a 20-23-8 record for 48 standings points through 51 games, only the Buffalo Sabres have a worse record in the East. Not only are the Penguins a far way down the totem pole, but they’re among the three teams in the east with 51 games played. Everyone else has games in hand, and more opportunities to keep making the hill tougher for the Penguins to climb.
Things don’t seem to be looking up, either. Veteran forward Bryan Rust has missed some time with an injury, and Evgeni Malkin was an early absence against the Kraken. A lower-body injury might keep him out of the lineup for some time.
According to moneypuck.com, the Penguins have a measly 1.9% chance to make the playoffs. They are currently seven points out of a wild card spot and boast the worst goal differential in the East with a minus-39. Only the Chicago Blackhawks (minus-40) and the San Jose Sharks (minus-58) have worse goal differentials in the entire NHL.
Rumors of a fire sale have taken center stage in Pittsburgh and while president and general manager Kyle Dubas has refuted the idea, he may want to consider the idea. Sidney Crosby and Malkin are untouchable, but everyone else can be had at the right price.
When the Penguins were at their peak this season, they were tempering their trade expectations. Defenseman Marcus Pettersson is likely being traded no matter what, but the winning meant guys like Rickard Rakell and Drew O’Connor were more likely to stay.
As the losing piles up again, it’s safe to expect a few trades to come along soon. Dubas has said he wants to add younger players, prospects, and draft picks. There are more than a few players on the current roster who can fetch that sort of return.
The Penguins are well out of a playoff spot and aren’t showing any signs of looking up. For the third straight year, it’s safe to assume they won’t be making it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!