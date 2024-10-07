Canucks Get Positive Update on Multiple Injuries
The Vancouver Canucks are expecting to enter the 2024-25 season without multiple key players, but they might not be out for long. The Canucks will be without star goalie Thatcher Demko and bruising forward Dakota Joshua for the first portion of the year, but there is optimism on how long they will miss.
TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on the Sekeres and Price Podcast that both Demko and Joshua should be able to return in 3-4 weeks. Dreger didn’t want to make those hard dates, but therer is reason to have faith in quick returns to the ice.
“It’s optimism on both fronts,” Dreger said. “The outside timeline, and lets not staple this down entirely, is three to four weeks for both guys.”
Demko has been dealing with a knee injury since the end of the 2023-24 season and recovery from an offseason surgery hasn’t gone as planned.
“Not a lot of details of what’s actually going on there,” Dreger said. “But again, same sort of timeline.”
Demko was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy for his performance in the 2023-24 season. In 51 games, he picked up a 35-14-2 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.45 goals against average. He recorded five shutouts and finished second in Vezina voting.
Dreger believes that Demko is an important piece for the Canucks to get back into the lineup. If they can get him back in good time, the team should be in good shape for the season.
“He’s a game-changer as an NHL netminder,” Dreger said. “If they can get him into the mix early in the regular season… that puts Vancouver in a real good position moving forward.”
Joshua and the Canucks recently announced that the 28-year-old had undergone surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. Joshua was diagnosed with testicular cancer and was sidelined for all of training camp and the preseason.
The Canucks noted right away that Joshua would also miss the start of the 2024-25 regular season.
Joshua has played 184 games at the NHL level over the last four seasons, and has scored 64 total points (33G-31A). Most of his work is done through his physicality. Through his time with the Canucks and St. Louis Blues, he has racked up 567 career hits.