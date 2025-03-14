Sharks Rookie Earning NHL Role
San Jose Sharks rookie forward Collin Graf recorded his first multi-goal game in a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. After earning a call-up to the NHL squad at the midway point of the season, the 22-year-old has improved game after game with the Sharks.
For an undrafted player, the Sharks found a diamond in the rough with Graf. Not only that, they have another rookie who is earning his way into a full-time NHL role.
Through 23 games, he has four goals, five assists, and nine points while seeing his ice time continuously rise. In his most recent contest, he played an NHL-high 20:13 minutes of ice time.
Graf is an intelligent hockey player on both ends of the ice, and the more he plays the more it shows. His first goal of the night against the Blackhawks was the perfect example. The Sharks have possession in the offensive zone, and Graf begins the play in the net front. As the puck moves to the blue line and then to Alexander Wennberg, Graf floats from the crease to the slot and opens up for a shot. Wennberg smartly finds him and Graf buries a shot behind Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight.
It's been an ascendant campaign for Graf, his first full professional season. After a productive collegiate career with Quinnipiac University, he signed with the organization and joined the Sharks' AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda this season. In 35 games at the AHL level, he recorded eight goals, 24 assists, and 32 points.
With Graf emerging as a legitimate NHL player, the Sharks core is growing again. Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith are the franchise's anchors moving forward, with goalie Yaroslav Askarov claiming the title of future number one goalie. What the organization needs now is a supporting cast that can grow with their top players. Hopefully that's what Graf can be as he earns a full-time NHL role in San Jose.
