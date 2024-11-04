Sharks Phenom Returning From Injury
The San Jose Sharks got just a taste of their top rookie Macklin Celebrini during the season opener. He recorded the first goal and assist of his NHL career against the St. Louis Blues, making it clear immediately that the 18-year-old phenom is a different type of rookie.
The Sharks have been waiting for the past 12 games to see Celebrini in action again. The center sustained a lower-body injury that has kept him out of action the past few weeks. Without him, San Jose has struggled to create offense in many of their games and they are already falling behind in the Pacific Division and Western Conference.
There is good news ahead for the Sharks, as Celebrini reportedly is set to return to the lineup. He recently began skating again and ramped his way up into practicing with the team in a non-contact capacity.
The latest update from team reporters like Sheng Peng and Max Miller stated that Celebrini skated on the first line with veteran wingers Tyler Toffoli and Mikael Granlund during a recent Sharks' practice session. The even better news was that the teenage center took contact and his body responded well. Engaging in contact is a huge step, especially since head coach David Warsofsky previously stated that it was a prerequisite for Celebrini's return.
Celebrini has seemingly checked off all of the boxes to make his return, and it's clear he believes so. According to team reported Sheng Peng, Celebrini confirmed after practice that he would play in the team's next matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
With Celebrini back, the Sharks can make an honest effort to elevate themselves out of the bottom of the league standings. Celebrini gives the team a legitimate top-six center, the only on on their roster, and a chance to steal some games from some very stiff competition.
