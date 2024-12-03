Sharks Rookie Hilariously Reacts to First Star Honors
San Jose Sharks rookie forward Macklin Celebrini has been on fire since returning from an injury after the first game of the season. Celebrini missed about a month with a lower-body injury, but since returning he’s been one of the Sharks best players.
Celebrini was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for November, and the first Star of the week, all continuing to solidify the Sharks rookie’s status as an NHLer. Celebrini was unaware that he was named the first star of the week, and had an honest reaction when hearing the news.
“Holy f---,” Celebrini said. “I didn’t know that.”
Celebrini scored four goals and three assists for seven total points during that week and helped push the Sharks to three wins in four games. In 14 games played in the month of November, Celebrini put up seven goals and five assists for 12 total points, bringing his season total to 14 (8G-6A).
The Sharks don’t have expectations of overall success on the back of Celebrini alone, but they believe he will be the future of the organization. They are currently 9-13-5 and sixth in the Pacific Division. They won’t hunt for the playoffs in 2024-25, but they are certainly taking big steps forward already.
It will be hard to take Celebrini out of the Calder Trophy race as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year, but it’s going to be a close fight. Celebrini is going up against peers like Matvei Michkov, Dustin Wolf, and Logan Stankoven, all of which are having tremendous seasons.
More honors are sure to be in Celebrini’s future, especially if he keeps up this pace. Maybe he’ll watch his language as he matures, but for now, the 18-year-old is soaking in every opportunity and moment he gets as a professional hockey player.
