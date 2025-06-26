Sharks Looking to Buyout Veteran Defenseman
The San Jose Sharks are looking to cut ties with one of their longest-tenured players. The Sharks announced that defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic has been placed on waivers with the purpose of a buyout.
Vlasic is 38 years old and has been with the Sharks being drafted by them in 2005. Originally a second-round pick (35th overall), Vlasic has played 1,323 games over 19 seasons with the Sharks.
"This was a difficult decision to make today, with how much Marc has meant to the San Jose organization for 19 years,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. "I was fortunate enough to be here with Marc for his first season with the Sharks, and knew he would become a great defenseman. Over the course of his career in the NHL, Vlasic was one of the premier shutdown defensemen, earning tough defensive assignments on the ice against the best players in the world and doing it with effectiveness."
Over the course of Vlasic’s career, he has picked up 84 goals and 295 assists for 379 total points. A member of the 2007 NHL All-Rookie team, Vlasic has made a career as a premier shutdown defender.
The 2025-26 season would have been Vlasic’s final year on his contract that earned him $7 million annually. The eight-year deal was originally signed in July of 2017.
Thanks to Vlasic’s longevity and skillset, many believe he will always be regarded as one of the best and most important members in the Sharks’ franchise history.
"With over 1,300 games in the NHL, he brought immense expertise and experience to the organization daily, and was selected to represent his country on multiple occasions at the highest level,” Grier said. “He will go down not only as one of the best defensemen in franchise history, but one of the best players."
The rest of the NHL has a chance to claim Vlasic off waivers for his entire $7 million salary cap hit. If no team bite in the next 24 hours, he will be bought out by the Sharks and officially become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.
