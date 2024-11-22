Yaroslav Askarov Gives Sharks Glimpse of Future
It could have gone horribly for the San Jose Sharks and their young goalie Yaroslav Askarov. The 22-year-old net minder debuted with the Sharks during their matchup against the St. Louis Blues after being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators this summer.
The first shot the Sharks goalie faced wound up behind him and in the net, just 11 seconds into the game. For a last place San Jose team, that type of play is commonplace. It could have easily derailed Askarov's debut, but instead the Russian goalie battled through and gave his organization a glimpse into their future.
After surrendering that first goal, Askarov flipped a switch. His athleticism, one of the most exciting parts of the young puck-stopper's game, was on full display. He shut the door on the Blues using his lateral quickness and reflexes to keep him square to the puck.
Askarov wouldn't surrender another goal for nearly 30 minutes of game action. The Blues would take the lead halfway through the second period, but he'd shut the door through the rest of regulation.
It took a nasty wrist shot from Blues winger Jake Neighbours in the shootout to give St. Louis the victory, but the Sharks might be the bigger winners from this contest. Askarov ended up stopping 29 of 31 shots against him, made critical saves when his team needed it, and looked every bit like the future number one goalie San Jose desperately needs.
It's now just a waiting game for the Sharks and Askarov. He's likely to return to the AHL this season for more playing time, but all it took was one game to give the organization a glimpse into their future. And with Askarov in net and their young forward group developing, the future looks very bright for California hockey.
