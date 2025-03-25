Capitals Sign Top Defenseman To Monster Extension
The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Jakob Chychrun to an eight-year extension worth $72 million ($9 million AAV), the team announced Tuesday morning.
"Jakob is a proven, dynamic defenseman in the prime of his career who has established himself as one of the premier blueliners in the NHL," general manager Chris Patrick said, per the team's website. "His work ethic, skill set, and ability to excel in all situations at both ends of the ice make him a valuable asset to our team. He is a perfect fit with our culture and vision for the future, and we couldn't be more thrilled that he will continue to be part of our organization for the next eight years."
Chychrun, who turns 27 on Monday, is in his first season with the Capitals after an offseason trade from the Ottawa Senators. It's also shaping up to be the best season of his career, as he's already set a career-high with 43 points and tied his career-high with 18 goals.
The Boca Raton, Fla. native ranks second among Capitals defensemen in points, trailing only John Carlson with 46. However, Carlson only has five goals to Chychrun's 18. A consequence of Chychrun quarterbacking the Capitals' top power play unit? Probably, but the numbers don't lie.
It's clear Chychrun has been a difference-maker for the Capitals, who went from sneaking into the playoffs with a -36 goal differential last season to being the first team to clinch a postseason berth with a +78 goal differential this season.
Chychrun has only made the playoffs once before, and even then, that was in the expanded 2020 playoffs with the Arizona Coyotes. This year will mark his first time playing in a traditional postseason.
In 532 career games with Arizona, Ottawa and Washington, Chychrun has 259 points (94 goals, 165 assists) while averaging 21:16 of ice time.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!