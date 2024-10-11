Watch: Sharks Phenom Scores Wild First NHL Goal
As the San Jose Sharks began the 2024-2025 season, the biggest storyline for the team was rookie Macklin Celebrini. The new face of the franchise was the 2024 NHL Draft's first-overall selection and he's a consensus favorite to capture the Calder Trophy as the league's best first-year player.
Well, it didn't take long for Celebrini to show the Sharks why he is the pillar San Jose is rebuilding on, During the team's season opener against the St. Louis Blues, the rookie phenom recorded the team's first goal of the 2024 season and the first goal of his NHL career. The goal came just 7:01 into the first period of the game to give the Sharks an early 1-0 lead.
The play was everything Celebrini was advertised to be. It started with his slick footwork and uncanny acceleration. In just a few strides at center ice, he was in a soft spot in the neutral zone. He took a cross-ice pass from his linemate William Eklund and was able to corral a zippy pass in stride. Making a heads up play, Celebrini attempted a spin-o-rama as he fired the backhanded shot on net. The puck had eyes as it left the 18-year-old forward's stick and snuck behind St. Louis Blues goalie Joel Hofer. Celebrini's teammates mauled the young centerman in celebration after the play. The Sharks shared a clip of the goal on their X account.
Before joining the Sharks, Celebrini was an unstoppable force in the NCAA. He became the youngest Hobey Baker Award winner as a freshman with Boston University, recording 64 points in just 38 games. He also impressed on an international stage, scoring eight points in four games during the World Junior Championships.
The Sharks are hoping to ride the Celebrini wave into a better record this season. Joining Celebrini is another talented rookie, Will Smith. The second overall pick of the 2023 draft, Smith's also been plying his skills in the NCAA. He's also making his NHL debut with the Sharks, and he has the skills and size to be a top centerman in the league. The Sharks' franchise is hopeful that oen or more of these players steps up.
