Jets Reunite With Forward At Trade Deadline
With a 43-16-4 record heading into the trade deadline, the Winnipeg Jets are the best team in the NHL and leading the way in Stanley Cup odds. With a legitimate chance at chasing the Cup, the Jets have added a key piece to their roster.
Not only are the Jets adding to their roster, their bringing back a familiar face to the organization. The Jets are trading for veteran forward Brandon Tanev from the Seattle Kraken. In exchange, the Jets are sending a second-round pick in 2027 to the Kraken.
Tanev started his NHL career with Winnipeg during the 2015-16 season and went on the play 195 games with the Jets. Since leaving Winnipeg in 2019, Tanev proved to be a useful depth forward for multiple teams and grow into a fan favorite everywhere he went.
Between the Jets, Kraken, and Pittsburgh Penguins, Tanev has played in 533 games with 83 goals and 92 assists for 175 total points. More known for his physical play and energy on the ice, Tanev has racked up 1,542 hits over his career, including 122 in 60 games with the Kraken this season.
The Kraken held Tanev from the lineup in their last game for trade reasons and a deal has finally been completed. In 60 games this year, Tanev has scored nine goals and eight assists for 17 total points.
The Jets usually have a hard time finding big names to trade for, being a leading team on many no-trade lists. If anyone could find the good in a not-well-liked city, it’s a former player who knows the area pretty well.
From the very beginning, a reunion between Tanev and the Jets made sense. As the Jets pieced together an outstanding season and trade interest grew in Tanev, the reunion seemed like the perfect situation.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!