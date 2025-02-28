Pair of Blue Jackets to Star in Amazon Doc
In the wake of tragedy heading into the 2024-25 season, the Columbus Blue Jackets have banded together for one of the most surprising seasons in recent NHL memory. With a real chance of making their way into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Amazon and the NHL have bookmarked a pair of Blue Jackets veterans to follow in season two of “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL.”
The NHL announced that the second season of “FACEOFF” will follow Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan and defenseman Zach Werenski. Both are alternate captains on the Blue Jackets and are having notable seasons to keep a close eye on.
Werenski is firmly in the conversation for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman. Currently leading the Blue Jackets with 62 points (18G-44A), Werenski is also the second most productive defenseman in the NHL.
The only blue liner with more points than Werenski to this point this season is Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar with 66 (22G-44A).
Werenski is also coming off of a successful run with Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off. His six assists helped solidify him as the points leader for the whole tournament.
Monahan, meanwhile, is in the midst of his first season with the Blue Jackets but is arguably playing through the most emotion. Monahan joined Columbus in part to play with former teammate and best friend Johnny Gaudreau.
Monahan and Gaudreau grew close when they played together for nine seasons with the Calgary Flames. Monahan spoke of his excitement to rekindle a teammate bond with Gaudreau but tragically the two never got the chance.
Before the start of the season, Johnny and his brother Matthew, died in a drunk driving accident in New Jersey. They were honored around the hockey world and continue to be remembered as the 2024-25 season has progressed.
Monahan stepped up big time before suffering an injury in early January. Through 41 games played, he has 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 total points.
As a team, the Blue Jackets are also gearing up for the franchise’s first outdoor game at the 2025 NHL Stadium Series. The Blue Jackets are set to take on the Detroit Red Wings outdoors at Ohio State University’s Ohio Stadium.
Werenski and Monahan will join Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk as centerpieces of “FACEOFF”s second season.
