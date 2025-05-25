Shanaplan Abject Failure for Maple Leafs
The Brendan Shanahan era of the Toronto Maple Leafs franchise is officially over. As team president, he guided the organization through his vision, dubbed the "Shanaplan," for nearly a decade. That vision came to a screeching halt after another painful playoff exit. With several core players at a crossroads and no clear path to exorcise their playoff demons, the Maple Leafs are in a precarious position.
All things considered, the Shanaplan era of the Maple Leafs has to be regarded as an abject failure. Between the summer of 2014 and the end of the 2024-2025 campaign, the Leafs won just two playoff series. Despite having arguably the most talented core of forwards since their Stanley Cup drought began, Toronto could not advance past the second round. Instead, they met year after year of heartbreak.
If regular-season finishes were the standard for excellence, Shanahan led Toronto to the Promised Land. However, the organization and fanbase have higher goals. Add to that the pressure and desperation that half a century without a championship brings, and it leaves very little wiggle room to judge Shanahan by.
It all adds up to the Maple Leafs failing during his tenure. Winning in the NHL is a gigantic task that extends beyond one executive, coach, or player on the team. However, accountability for the organization's performance increases further up the ranks. Shanahan had multiple opportunities to order a change within the team. He could have dictated the new focus to any of the general managers working under him.
Instead, Shanahan was complacent for a decade. He made excuse after excuse to keep the same core intact. Despite multiple playoff eliminations, he refused to make the necessary call to blow up the core and start again. Stubbornness won out, but the Maple Leafs kept losing. The blame can be passed to the players, coaches, or general managers, but whatever way you spin it, the Shanaplan was an abject failure for Toronto.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!