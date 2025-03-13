Devils Defenseman Out for Regular Season
The New Jersey Devils continue to have the worst injury luck in the NHL this season. Their star center, Jack Hughes, is out for the season with an upper-body injury sustained a few weeks ago. Then veteran defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler was declared out for the regular season with a lower-body injury.
Joining the Devils’ injury list is top defender Dougie Hamilton. The team announced that Hamilton will miss the remainder of the regular season and possibly the postseason as well with his own lower-body injury.
The loss is a huge blow to the Devils. Hamilton is the team’s top offensive defenseman and quarterback for their top power play unit. In 63 games, he’s recorded nine goals, five of those on the power play, and 31 assists for 40 points while averaging 19:48 minutes of ice time.
Since Hamilton joined the Devils during the 2021-2022 campaign, he’s been the most consistent defenseman for the team. He recorded a career best 22 goals and 52 assists for 74 points during their 2022-2023 season and has recorded at least 30 points in each full season with the team.
Without Hamilton in the lineup, the Devils will rely heavily on second-year blue liner Luke Hughes. The younger brother of Jack is having an excellent sophomore season in the NHL. After tying Minnesota Wild Brock Faber for scoring leaders among rookie defensemen, he’s taken the next step. In 57 games, he has six goals and 25 assists for 31 points and has nine points in his last eight contests. The Devils will be counting on him for even more production over the rest of the season.
The Devils are still holding firm to the third spot in the Metropolitan Division. With an eight point lead over the New York Rangers for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the division, they have a solid cushion. They’ll need to find a way to keep winning now without their top defenseman and center for the rest of the season.
