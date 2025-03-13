Flames Forward Suspended Multiple Games for Canucks Incident
The Calgary Flames are in the midst of a heated race for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they’ll have to play a couple of games without a key forward. Following a hearing with Flames forward Connor Zary, the NHL Department of Player Safety has handed down a two-game suspension.
In the Flames overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks, Zary intentionally landed an elbow to the head area of Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson. Zary was given a two-minute minor penalty on the play for interference, but Pettersson did not return to the game.
At the time of the incident in the opening period, fans wanted more discipline against Zary than just a two-minute minor. Zary will now sit out the next two games for his actions against Pettersson.
In the first period between the Flames and Canucks, when the puck wasn’t anywhere near Zary or Pettersson, Zary turned his attention to Pettersson. Zary landed an elbow to the head of an unsuspecting Pettersson.
The Flames lost ground in the playoff race to the Canucks thanks to that loss, but are still in possession of the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. With a 30-23-11 record for 71 standings points, the Flames currently hold the tie-breaker over the Canucks.
In 49 games played this season, Zary has 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 total points.
