Sidney Crosby Misses Second Straight for Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their captain for a second straight game when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers in a Metropolitan Division showdown. The superstar center missed the team's most recent contest against the New York Rangers due to an upper-body injury and will now be out again.
According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Crosby's absence is not only an issue for the Penguins but also a potential one for Canada at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. Friedman reported that the decision to play for his native country will be up to him. All participating teams have until Monday, February 10th to submit their final rosters, giving Crosby time to make a final decision.
"Hearing the decision to play for Team Canada will be up to Crosby," he said. "Rightly, the Penguins have told their captain and franchise cornerstone he has earned the right to make this call."
Without Crosby, the Penguins managed to snare a victory away from the New York Rangers. It was an impressive 3-2 win and now they have to do it once again while facing another divisional team.
In his 20th NHL season, Crosby is once again having a superstar season. He leads the team in scoring, with 17 goals and 41 assists for 58 points in 55 games. He's on pace to have a 20th season with a point per game average of better, which would be a new NHL record.
Through 56 games, the Penguins are just below .500. With a 23-24-9 record, they have 55 points and currently sit six points back of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. It's a strange twist for the Pens, who have been a perennial Stanley Cup contender for nearly two decades but are on the edge of a full-on rebuild. They will be further tested without Crosby in a critical matchup.
