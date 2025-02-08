Bruins Defenseman Gaining Trade Interest
The Boston Bruins have been on a rocky road for most of the 2024-25 campaign, and the turbulence started well before the puck dropped on the season.
As the season approached, the Bruins had to deal with signing starting goalie Jeremy Swayman to a new contract while also considering an extension for their captain Brad Marchand.
Swayman and the Bruins did eventually reach an agreement, but Marchand's contract is still expiring after the season and he has been a surprise name on the NHL trade block. With the deadline approaching, people are starting to wonder if Marchand’s days in Boston are numbered.
According to a source with RG, Marchand is in play on the trade market, but the trigger isn’t ready to be pulled with him.
Defenseman Brandon Carlo, on the other hand, is starting to catch the attention of a lot of teams.
“Who wouldn’t want a top four, 6-foot-5, 200-plus-pound (216 lbs), right-shot, stay-at-home-defenseman?” the source asked RG. “I don’t think they’re shopping, but teams are calling on him.”
Carlo wouldn’t be a rental if he was to be moved, having a contract that runs through the 2026-27 season at $4.1 million annually. If the Bruins do decide to move on from Carlo, they would like a useful piece in return.
“A roster player and either a 2025 second-round pick or a ‘top’ prospect.”
Carlo was a second-round pick (No. 37 overall) of the Bruins in the 2015 NHL Draft and has only ever suited up with Boston. He’s played in 609 games over his nine-year NHL career and has been a solid defensive defenseman every step of the way.
With 29 goals and 80 assists for 109 total points, Carlo has never finished a season as a minus player, holding a career plus-129 rating.
At an affordable price with size and strength, there are certainly more than a few teams who would love to add Carlo to their defensive lineup in preparation for a playoff run.
