Penguins’ Sidney Crosby Out Against Rangers
The Pittsburgh Penguins will play a game without Sidney Crosby in the lineup for the first time in nearly three years. Head coach Mike Sullivan ruled the Penguins captain out for their contest against the New York Rangers as he continues to deal with an upper-body injury.
Crosby got his arm tangled up in an awkward collision in the Penguins shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils. Crosby did return to finish that game, but it’s clear he isn’t at 100%. Sullivan said Crosby and the team are taking things “one day at a time.”
The Penguins only have two games remaining before a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, an international tournament where Crosby is expected to play a big role. As captain of Team Canada, there’s an entire country of hockey fans hoping he will be able to play in the tournament.
Crosby hasn’t been completely absent since suffering his injury, as he skated on his own during a team practice and was present for the Penguins morning skate at Madison Square Garden.
The last time Crosby missed a game was during a first-round playoff series in 2022, ironically, against the Rangers. He’s played in 229 consecutive games, the longest streak of health in his entire career.
The Penguins are also already without fellow veteran forward Evgeni Malkin due to injury. The last time the Penguins played a game without either Crosby or Malkin was November of 2021.
There is still a chance Crosby is ready to represent Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but it likely won’t be clear until after the weekend.