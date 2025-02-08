Hurricanes Newest Star Out With Injury
The Carolina Hurricanes are set for an afternoon contest against the Utah Hockey Club, but they will have to do so without a key newcomer. Mikko Rantanen will be out of the Hurricanes lineup due to a lower-body injury.
Rantanen has played six games with the Hurricanes since they acquired him from the Colorado Avalanche in one of the biggest trades of the season. During that time, he has just one goal and one assist for two points.
It’s unclear how long Rantanen will be hurt for, but the Hurricanes are coming up on a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. While they will be off, Team Finland will not.
Rantanen is expected to be a key piece of the Finnish lineup, but his status seems unclear at the moment.
Through 55 games of the 2024-25 season, Rantanen has scored 26 goals and 40 assists for 66 total points. Before being traded away from the Avalanche, he was one of their top point producers and leader in goals.
Team Finland played their first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament on Thursday against the United States.
The Hurricanes are yet to add any information regarding the severity of the injury or a possible time-table for a return. More light will likely be shed following their meeting with the Utah Hockey Club.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!