Jets Star Forward On Deck for 4 Nations Face-Off
The 4 Nations Face-Off is right around the corner and Team Canada is still unsure if they will need to give Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele a call. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Team Canada has put the Jets star on notice if they need him for the tournament.
In a tweet from Dreger, a full NHL slate over the next two days has forced Team Canada to keep an eye on further injuries or another update on Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.
The Penguins were forced to take on the New York Rangers without Crosby thanks to an upper-body injury. He got caught in an awkward collision against the New Jersey Devils, forcing him to miss some time, but he ultimately returned to the game.
Crosby was recently named captain of Team Canada, but the Penguins have not yet made it clear if he will be able to compete at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that everyone is taking things one day at a time.
Crosby has been on the ice skating to keep in shape but hasn’t shared ice with all of his teammates since the shootout loss to the Devils.
Ever since Team Canada’s roster was announced, Scheifele was a notable absence. He and the Jets have been outstanding all season long as the top team in the NHL. They hold a 39-14-3 record, currently odds leaders to win the Stanley Cup.
Scheifele is leading the Jets with 31 goals while adding on 32 assists for 63 total points. It was a surprise to see him left off of Team Canada’s roster, but it quickly became clear he would be the first call as an injury replacement.
With uncertainty surrounding Crosby, Tampa Bay Lightning star Anthony Cirelli dealing with an upper-body injury, and most of the teams playing in the next 48 hours, Scheifele is on-call and ready for a door of opportunity to open.
