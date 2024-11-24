Blue GM Reveals Reason for Firing Coach
The St. Louis Blues and their front office have been aggressive since the offseason as they work to build a successful team from top to bottom. The Blues’ latest business decision was to fire head coach Drew Bannister after just 22 games for a different opportunity.
After just five days as a free agent coach, the Blues hired the recently fired Jim Montgomery who was let go by the Boston Bruins following a slow start to the year. Montgomery arrives in St. Louis with a new five-year deal, while Bannister had one of the shortest head coaching tenures in NHL history.
Bannister took over behind the Blues’ bench when they fired Craig Berube last season. Bannister spent the rest of the 2023-24 season carrying the interim tag and was promoted to official head coach entering 2024-25.
Despite still being pretty new to the job, Bannister was relieved of his duties for Montgomery. According to Blues’ general manager Doug Armstrong, the main reason for the coaching change was the fact that Montgomery was available.
“This was more of an opportunity to get someone of Jim’s caliber than anything else,” Armstrong said. “This decision was based I would say almost 100% on having someone of Jim’s caliber becoming available when I didn’t know that was going to happen.”
The Blues aren’t really expected to be playoff contenders this season, but a five-year deal gives Montgomery plenty of time to build something special.
“He’s one of those coaches that I really do believe can be with this team now and as it grows,” Armstrong said. “The proof of that is the five-year commitment.”
Through 22 games this season, the Blues are 9-12-1 for 19 standings points and sixth in the Central Division. While carrying the interim tag, Bannister coaches 54 games and notched a 30-19-5 record, but the Blues still finished fifth in the Central.
The Blues have done quite a bit to quickly build a winning team in the coming seasons. From offer sheets over the offseason to a quick replacement at head coach, Armstrong is playing hardball and trying to bring another Stanley Cup championship to St. Louis.
