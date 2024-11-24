Senators Struggling to Find Answers
The Ottawa Senators began the season in exciting fashion and got off to a 4-2 start in 2024. In the games since, they've gone 4-9-1 to bring them an 8-11-1 record through 20 games. good enough for second-to-last place in the Atlantic Division.
Things keep getting worse for the Senators, as they are struggling to find ways to win. The team recently met up with the Vancouver Canucks and the Senators fell by a score of 4-3. The loss extended the team's losing streak to four games and propelled this team further into their current rut.
The issue for the Senators currently is that there isn't just one issue. You can't pinpoint one exact element of their structure or group of players to place blame because it's the entire lineup.
Their goaltending isn't where it needs to be, especially after the acquisition of former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins. So far through 12 starts, he's 4-7-1 with a career worst goals against average (3.10) and save percentage (.881%). Playing behind a less defensively savvy team in Ottawa isn't helping, but Ullmark looks like he's taken multiple steps back so far in 2024.
Offensively, things are better relative to their goalie situation, but itsn't enough to move them up the Atlantic Division standings. The team is led in scoring by star center Tim Stutzle and captain Brady Tkachuk. It's a formidable duo, with each averaging a point per game or higher, but it's not carrying this team to victory.
The same can be said on defense. The organization has two blue liners they have built around: Thomas Chabot and Jake Sanderson. Both are slick, left-handed defenders with an incredible first pass. Sanderson has one goal and 12 points in 20 games, while Chabot has one goal and 11 points so far. They are huge minute players for the Sens, but both need to round out their game just a bit more to give Ottawa a pair of true blue line anchors.
With the quarter mark of the season here, the Senators have to take a step back and evaluate. The talent on their roster is undeniable, but they continue to put themselves into losing positions and their place in the standings continue to suffer.
