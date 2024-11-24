Canucks Could Get Multiple Players Back Soon
The Vancouver Canucks aren’t having an extremely strong start to the 2024-25 season, but they are right on the heels of playoff contention with multiple games in hand. Not only are the Canucks near a playoff spot already, but they’ve been stringing together a decent run without multiple key players.
J.T. Miller is in the midst of a brief leave of absence for personal reasons, Brock Boeser has been out since taking an illegal check to the head against the Los Angeles Kings, and the Canucks have been without Vezina Trophy candidate Thatcher Demko all season. Through 19 games, and missing each of those name to various times at this point, the Canucks are 10-6-3.
According to Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines, the Canucks might see each of Miller, Boeser, and Demko return to the ice soon, and their current six-game road trip is a target.
“Brock Boeser is on this road trip, I think it’s possible he plays,” Friedman said. “Thatcher Demko is on this trip, I think the biggest question for the Canucks is, do they want to start him for his first game at home?”
Demko hasn’t played since the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Nashville Predators. An offseason knee surgery and certain setbacks have kept the Canucks’ star goalie sidelined through the rest of that postseason run, the following training camp, preseason, and the start of the 2024-25 regular season.
“Would it be more comfortable for them to start him there?”
The Canucks’ current road trip just kicked off with a matchup with the Ottawa Senators and finishes up with a meeting against the Minnesota Wild on December 3. Friedman thinks Miller’s return will likely be after the team returns home.
Regardless of Miller’s status, the Canucks should be encouraged that they are closing in on a healthy roster. They’ve been getting by quite nicely without these key faces, and they should only be a stronger team with them back in the lineup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!