Trade Candidates Emerging for Senators
With the Ottawa Senators slipping down the Atlantic Division standings, it's beginning to look like another lost season in Canada's capital city. The Sens are in seventh place in the division, with an 8-11-1 record. All hope is not lost on their 2024-2025 campaign, but the team needs to pull it together quickly.
If the Senators can't do that, it's going to be open season in Ottawa. The team's core is locked in and committed, with Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Jake Sanderson, and Thomas Chabot anchoring the team for the next five to 10 years. Aside from those four, it's harder to lock in the rest of the lineup long-term. Let's take a look at a few potential trade candidates if the Senators continue losing.
David Perron
This season has been a terrifying few months for the Perron family. Their fourth child was born with issues needing medical intervention, and Perron took roughly two months away from the team as his family navigated that challenge. Thankfully their baby daughter is healthy and thriving, and Perron was able to recently rejoin his teammates.
With Perron now back on the ice, his fit with the Senators is questionable. A veteran playmaker and power play contributor, the Sens haven't figured out that he works best on the first power play unit. He's pointless in nine games and the longer the team loses and Perron doesn't score, he becomes more and more of a trade candidate.
Michael Amadio
Michael Amadio has become a very solid bottom-six forward over the past few seasons. He's recorded 11 goals or more in each of the last three seasons. But through 20 games, he has just two goals and four points playing mostly as a third-line right winger.
If a contending team is looking to bolster their bottom lines and has a bit of salary cap space, Amadio makes a ton of sense. He kills penalties, skates well, and can score occasionally, there should be multiple teams interested if he's made available.
Adam Gaudette
Contrary to Perron and Amadio, Adam Gaudette is thriving in his first year with the Sens. He has eight goals in his first 20 games, the most goals he's scored in the NHL since 2018-2019. He's been an AHL stud the last few years, but it hasn't translated to NHL success oer the last five years.
If the Senators want to strike while the iron is hot, Gaudette would be an excellent trade candidate. He is on an expiring contract, having a career-best start, and makes less than $1 million against the salary cap. With Perron and Amadio having term left on their deals, Gaudette is the likeliest player to get shipped out of Ottawa.
