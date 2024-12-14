Report: Blues Trading for Ducks' Cam Fowler
The Anaheim Ducks recently added to their blue line by adding Jacob Trouba, but it looks like they are making another move with their defensemen by sending Cam Fowler to the St. Louis Blues. First reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Ducks and Blues are working on a deal involving the 15-year NHL veteran.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, it was common knowledge that the Ducks would look to work out a trade involving Fowler, and the Blues appear to have the winning bid.
Fowler has appeared in 17 games this season and has just four assists on his stat line. Usually a skilled puck mover, the 33-year-old blue liner should see some revitalization with new surroundings.
In 991 career games played, Fowler has 96 goals and 361 assists for 457 total points.
Over the course of his 15-year career, Fowler has only ever played for the Ducks. He was a first-round pick (12th overall) of Anaheim in 2010, and he quickly became a regular on the Ducks’ blue line.
The Blues, meanwhile, have been making savvy business decisions since the offseason as they look to force their way back into the playoff picture. They nabbed a pair of key faces from the Edmonton Oilers with offer sheets, and were quick to hire Jim Montgomery after the Boston Bruins fired him as their head coach.
Adding a left-shot defenseman like Fowler might push a player like P.O. Joseph out of the lineup, but the Blues have been playing hard ball this year.
In 30 games played, the Blues are 14-14-2 and sit in sixth place in the Central Division. They’ll need to find a groove quickly to make noise as the playoff race heats up in a few months.
At the moment, neither the Ducks or Blues have confirmed the trade and no details have been released on a possible return.
