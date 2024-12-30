Former Blackhawks Captain Leaves Door Open for Return
A former captain of the Chicago Blackhawks hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning to the NHL. Jonathan Toews retired following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season. He retired as a three-time Stanley Cup champion and a veteran of over 1,000 NHL games played.
At the time of his retirement from the Blackhawks, health concerns swirled around Toews. Between concussions, Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, and bouts with long-COVID, the 36-year-old lost out on nearly half of the possible games due to injury over the end of his NHL career. But after a healing trip to India and some time away, he revealed in an interview with GQ that his ultimate goal is to return to the rink and see where it goes.
"I think there’s a big part of me that really wants to give it my all," he said. "To get back on the ice and see where it takes me."
Hopefully it takes him back to the NHL. That would be the best case scenario for Toews, who already has a case for the Hall of Fame based on his already played career.
"There’s a part of me that really doesn't feel like my career is over yet, and who knows what this next part of the journey looks like," he said. "As far as getting back on the ice and trying to make a return to the NHL. There’s never any guarantees in life, but I’m going to give it my best shot."
In 1,067 games for the Blackhawks, Toews registered 372 goals, 511 assists, and 883 points. His best offensive campaign came during the 2018-2019 season. Over 82 games, he posted 35 goals and 46 assists for 81 points. For the majority of his time in Chicago, he was a perennial 65-point scorer and Selke Trophy candidate as the top defensive forward. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP during the Hawks Cup run in 2010.
