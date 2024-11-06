Blues Forward Back With Team After Scary Injury
The St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning briefly paused their game in the first period when Blues forward Dylan Holloway suffered a frightening injury. After taking an inadvertent puck to the neck area, the Blues forward was stretchered off the bench and taken to a local hospital.
The initial play didn’t appear to be anything much on the surface, but the Blues medical staff were taking extreme care of Holloway. Reports indicated that Holloway didn’t have any swelling and his airways were clear.
It didn’t take long for Holloway to return to the team, either as he took question from the media following a team practice. Holloway did not participate in the practice, but indicated that he was okay.
Sporting a red mark on his neck from where the puck hit him, it doesn’t seem like Holloway will miss much time, if any at all. The Blues play their next game on Thursday when they host the Utah Hockey Club.
If Holloway’s able to breath normally and there are not other lingering issues, he should be good to play.
According to Holloway, the puck struck his Vagus nerve and he felt there was something off right away. He finished his shift, but quickly felt lightheaded and wasn't aware of what was happening between making it to the bench and being put on the stretcher.
The scene against the Lightning was frightening, though as the Blues medical staff were holding Holloway’s head as still as possible. After taking the shot from Nick Paul, Holloway finished his shift, but was pretty quickly tended to on the bench.
The Blues and Lightning paused the first period with a little over a minute remaining so Holloway could be tended to and so teams could regroup after the scene.
Holloway was credited with 4:16 of ice time in five shifts. The Blues went on to win 3-2.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!