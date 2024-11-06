Oilers Get Massive News on Connor McDavid's Return
The Edmonton Oilers have been without superstar captain Connor McDavid for just over a week due to a lower-body injury. After suffering an injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Oilers avoided disaster and ruled McDavid out for between two to three weeks.
Originally expected to miss at least five games, McDavid is slated to return well ahead of schedule. McDavid took line rushes with his Oilers teammates during morning skate ahead of their matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights.
It was later made official that McDavid has recovered and is ready to return to the Oilers' lineup. McDavid made quick progress and even said himself he may be ready to return against the Vancouver Canucks this upcoming weekend.
Clearly, even that timeline was beat as McDavid is set to return against the Golden Knights.
Without McDavid in the lineup, the Oilers went 2-1-0 with wins over the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames.
Leon Draisaitl stepped up in a big way, too with six points between the Oilers’ two wins without their captain. Three goals and three assists helped push the Oilers to 5-1 and 4-2 wins.
The Oilers had a slow start to the year, but have found much better footing as they sit just one point out of a Western Conference wild card spot. With a 6-6-1 record and 13 standings points, the Oilers are looking forward to getting their captain back and continuing to improve as the team to beat in the West.
Before McDavid’s injury, he had played in 10 games with three goals and seven assists for 10 total points. Sitting just eight points shy of 1,000, McDavid is sure to return and put on a show with the Oilers.
