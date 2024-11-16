Insider: Blues Goalie Considering Trade Request?
The St. Louis Blues are currently riding one of the NHL’s longest losing streaks with four straight losses. Among those losses, the Blues have blown two straight third-period leads and an 8-1 waxing at the hands of the Washington Capitals.
Much more was expected from the Blues this season, especially after they made waves with their pair of offer sheets against the Edmonton Oilers. Not only did the Blues bolster their roster, but their starting goalie Jordan Binnington was expected to stand out and possibly earn a role as Team Canada’s go-to netminder at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Binnington’s chances at Team Canada might be slipping, especially after this losing streak. He was in the next for the two blown leads and for all eight goals against the Capitals. With a tough stretch likely setting the table for a disappointing season, could Binnington be looking for a way out?
According to a couple of insights from Responsible Gambler, they wouldn’t be surprised if Binnington considered asking for a trade.
“I wonder if Binnington asks out eventually?” an NHL scout asked to rg.org.
RG doubled down and talked with another source with experience around the Blues organization.
“That wouldn’t surprise me if he asked out.”
The former NHL executive noted that Binnington has gotten a taste of glory before and likely wants another chance to really compete for the Stanley Cup.
Binnington was a key feature in the Blues Cup run of 2019, but the team hasn’t had the same sort of luck ever since. Immediately following their championship run, the Blues lost in the first round two straight years, then a second-round exit.
The Blues have been absent from the postseason in each of the last two seasons.
Binnington has a career record of 149-101-32, with just four wins coming this season. He may not be able to reach the same level that got the Blues their first Cup in franchise history, but he certainly still wants to compete.
Plenty of teams that are in a better standing could use goalie help, and if Binnington feels he’s the answer, a request out of St. Louis would make sense. He’s got three years left on his contract worth $6 million annually.
