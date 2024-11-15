Sabres Prospect Shining in AHL
The Buffalo Sabres have a well-stocked group of prospects making their way through the developmental process. The hope is that this next crop of young players are the missing pieces on a playoff roster, something the Sabres haven't experienced in 13 seasons.
While the Sabres continue battling at the NHL level, they have to keep a diligent eye on their American Hockey League club as well as various amateur leagues their prospects are playing in around the world. In the AHL, they have three of their top prospects in Konsta Helenius, Anton Wahlberg, and Isak Rosen. The latter of whom is shining at the AHL level so far this season.
It shouldn't be a surprise to see Rosen leading and succeeding the way he is to begin this campaign. The Sabres' 2021 first-round selection is playing in his third professional season in North America and, if all goes to Rosen's plan, his final season in the AHL.
Last year, he played in 67 games with the Rochester Americans of the AHL and received his first NHL call-up. He appeared in seven games but failed to register a point.
This year in the AHL, he's showing that he can be a dominant and well-rounded player. He's the go-to forward for the Amerks this season, with four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 12 games so far. He's also recorded multiple points in four of his 12 games and has registered at least one point in nine of the games he's played in.
One of the key areas Rosen is improving is his ability to read the offensive play. He's showing strides in the way he assesses offensive chances and is placing himself in much better positions because of it. It's a huge boost to his innate playmaking ability, and his nine assists in 12 games is exhibiting a huge step forward for him.
Now Rosen must sustain it. He has the chance to earn another call-up this season if he continues playing this well. At 21 years old, he has plenty of time to earn a full-time role in the NHL, but for now he continues to dazzle and shine in the AHL.
