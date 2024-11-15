Golden Knights Nearing Extension With Veteran Defenseman
As hard as it is to believe, the Vegas Golden Knights are now in their eighth season of existence. Naturally, that means there aren't a lot of players left from their inaugural season, though there are a few.
One of the few remaining "Golden Misfits" is defenseman Brayden McNabb, who Vegas selected from the Los Angeles Kings in its expansion draft. McNabb, 33, has been a reliable presence on the blue line who can shut down opposing offenses and put in some work on the penalty kill.
Even a team as ruthless as Vegas sees McNabb's value. According to Chris Johnson of TSN and The Athletic, the Golden Knights are closing in on a multi-year extension with the veteran defenseman. McNabb is in the final season of a three-year, $8.55 million contract ($2.85 million AAV) he signed in 2022.
The Davidson, Saskatchewan native has never been one to put up gaudy offensive numbers, scoring just 161 points (29 goals, 132 assists) in 756 regular season games. As previously mentioned, his value comes from his defensive play, and he's helped Vegas on the back end throughout the team's entire history.
McNabb is one of just four players remaining from the Golden Knights' inaugural season, with the others being William Karlsson, Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud (who played just one game that season). That was the best first season by an expansion team in NHL history (and potentially North American sports as a whole), so keeping a few players in the fold is important for the fanbase.
The Knights will most likely announce the extension themselves soon, but for now, their attention is on Friday night's game against the Utah Hockey Club.
