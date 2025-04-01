Blue Jackets Aim to Continue Magical Season Against Predators
Every remaining game for the Columbus Blue Jackets is crucial. As the team attempts to continue this magical season into the postseason, they have to collect wins and points. Their latest chance comes against a lowly Nashville Predators team.
With a win, the Blue Jackets can jump back into a Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference. Their biggest competition, the. New York Rangers, are idle, giving the Jackets the chance to tie them in points with a game still in hand.
In order to continue this unlikely run, the team needs their top defensemen to lead the way. That starts with Norris Trophy-hopeful Zach Werenski. This has been a banner year already for the 27-year-old puck mover, and a postseason run would certainly culminate this career campaign. Through 71 games, he's second in the NHL among defensive scoring with 72 total points. He trails only Colorado Avalanche superstar Cale Makar for the defensive scoring lead.
But it’s not just Werenski who must step up yet again. 20-year-old blue liner Denton Mateychuk has been playing some impressive hockey of late, and he’s turning into the second pairing option the Blue Jackets need. After dominating in the AHL, the Jackets called him up mid way through the season and he’s continued to perform. In 35 NHL games this season, he’s collected four goals and six assists for 10 points.
The last five games have been particularly impressive for Mateychuk. He recorded his first career multi-point game against the Vancouver Canucks, and has posted four points in his past five contests. He's also skated in at least 17 minutes of ice time in three of the last four games. The Jackets are starting to trust him more and more, and as his play improves that trust will only grow.
The Jackets must keep winning to make their postseason run. To achieve that playoff spot, their top defensemen are crucial. Without continued contributions from Werenski and further improvements from Mateychuk, Columbus will find their magical season ended before the postseason.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!