Canadiens Denied Punishment For Rangers' Jacob Trouba Hit
The Montreal Canadiens were not fans of the hit New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba delivered in their recent matchup. As Habs defender Justin Barron entered the zone, Trouba clobbered him and left him on the ice for a few minutes before exiting the game.
To the Canadiens, the Rangers defender delivered an illegal check. The team responded immediately on the ice, with defense partner Mike Matheson jumping in to scrap with Trouba. But that wasn't enough for Montreal, as they hoped the NHL's Department of Player Safety (DoPS) would possibly fine or suspend Trouba for his actions.
But according to The Atletic writer Peter Baugh, the Canadiens should't hold their hopes up. According to his sources, the DoPS saw the check as perfectly legal and are not planning to issue any discipline towards Trouba. He wrote about his latest hearings in a recent article.
The news is sure to be something the Canadiens disagree with. Their entire team was fired up during and after the game. Team captain Nick Suzuki made his thoughts on the hit perfectly clear and he didn't like it.
"Saw a replay; looks like he gets him in the head," he told reporters after the game. "Obviously JB (Justin Barron) goes down and he's not looking too good. I guess the refs saw - all 4 of them said it was a clean hit but obviously we're not agreeing with that."
The game was ultimately a huge win for the Rangers. At the time of the hit, they were already up by goals, leading 5-2. The midway point of the final frame saw this monstrous hit from Trouba. Sparks flew, but the game was already decided. The Rangers defeated the Canadiens by a final score of 7-2, but for the Habs the scoreboard results felt secondary to their concern for Barron. With no discipline coming for Trouba, there's a good chance tempers will flare even more when these two teams meet next.
