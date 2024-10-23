Former Kraken Defenseman Signs In Switzerland
After a pair of seasons with the Seattle Kraken, former Stanley Cup champion defenseman Justin Schultz is heading to Europe to keep his professional hockey career alive. After failing to find an NHL team for the 2024-25 season, the former Kraken defenseman has signed a deal with Lugano of Switzerland’s National League.
Lugano made the announcement confirming that Schultz signed a one-year deal to play in Switzerland for the 2024-25 season.
Schultz is a veteran of 745 NHL regular season games and an extra 81 playoff games. Over the course of 12 years in the NHL, Schultz has played with four different teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2016 to 2020.
During his stint with the Penguins, Schultz was a key piece to back-to-back Stanley Cup runs. In 2016 and 2017, Schultz’s puck-moving abilities were huge boosts for the Penguins.
In 745 career games, Schultz has scored 71 goals and 253 assists for 324 total points. In his 81 Stanley Cup Playoff games, he has notched 10 goals and 32 assists for 42 points.
Schultz’s best year came in 2016-17 when he posted 51 total points (12G-39A) and played arguably the best hockey of his career.
Originally a 2008 second-round draft pick (43rd overall) of the Edmonton Oilers, Schultz was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2012. He scored eight goals and 19 assists for 27 points in his rookie campaign.
Schultz held out looking for the right situation in the NHL for the 2024-25 season. A few weeks into the season and teams set with their lineups, Schultz couldn’t find any takers.
After his stints with the Oilers and Penguins, and before signing with the Kraken in 2022, Schultz spent two years with the Washington Capitals.
